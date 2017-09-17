Image copyright Alex Littlefield Image example Police still dey search house for Surrey, London on top security matter

Police for UK don arrest another man say e get hand for di bomb wey explode for London on Friday.

Dem catch di 21-year old for south-west London wen police suspect say e get hand inside terror matter.

Dis new arrest dey follow di 18-year old wey police bin catch for Saturday say e get hand for di explosion wey happen for Parson Green London Tube.

Na 30 people injure inside di attack.

Government for United Kingdom don put dia threat level for 'critical'. Dat one mean say dem dey expect say another attack fit happen anytime.