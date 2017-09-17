Image copyright Instagram/ Flex_Lewis

One British man wey dey chop iron, James 'Flex' Lewis don follow di footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger by winning Mr Olympia title 6 times back to back.

Di man start bodybuilding to improve im performance to play rugby but now, im also don become bodybuilding celebrity for United States.

Di success im record for dis sport don make am to appear on top magazine covers and television inside US.

However im fame never reign for im home country Wales.

Image copyright Mr Olympia Image example Lewis with im Mr Olympia medal

Lewis settle for America after im travel for one trip to Muscle Beach inside Santa Monica, California and now im get family and plenty business dem.

Im say im hate di fact say im love gym. Every training day im motto na "get in and get it done".

Image copyright Flex Lewis Image example Im bin start bodybuilding to improve im rugby skills

Image copyright Instagram/ Flex_Lewis Image example Coach Neil Hill see Flex Lewis for im first competition and since dat tim na im be felix coach

Na 2012, im win im first title for Mr Olympia competition.

Mr Olympia na international competition for body builders