How bodybuilder take match Arnold Schwarzenegger record
One British man wey dey chop iron, James 'Flex' Lewis don follow di footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger by winning Mr Olympia title 6 times back to back.
Di man start bodybuilding to improve im performance to play rugby but now, im also don become bodybuilding celebrity for United States.
Di success im record for dis sport don make am to appear on top magazine covers and television inside US.
However im fame never reign for im home country Wales.
Lewis settle for America after im travel for one trip to Muscle Beach inside Santa Monica, California and now im get family and plenty business dem.
Im say im hate di fact say im love gym. Every training day im motto na "get in and get it done".
Na 2012, im win im first title for Mr Olympia competition.
Mr Olympia na international competition for body builders