Wetin United Nations General Assembly be?

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres dey address world leaders for General Assembly,

Almost everybody don hear of United Nations. People wey bin start am dream say e go make di world become better and peaceful place.

Since then, world leaders dey gather for New York, United States every year for di United Nations General Assembly.

Nigeria President Buhari dey New York for di 72nd UN General Assembly

General Assembly: Di popular stage

Every September na when di opening session of United Nations General Assembly dey take place and e don turn to stage where presidents and prime ministers dey give speech.

People don criticize di yearly event say na mere talk talk show.

As e be, na for dia dem dey discuss world peace and oda issue dem wey fit threaten di world.

Di rule be say, small and very big country dem, rich and poor country too get equal voice for inside di Assembly.

Each country get one vote to take decide any matter wey di Assembly go discuss. But di real power dey somewhere else.

Di five permanent members inside di Security Council get mouth pass for di United Nations. Dem bi United States, Britain, China, France and Russia.

Na UN General Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Right now people dey ask whether: