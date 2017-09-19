Image copyright Metro France Image example Satellite picture wey shw Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria don land for di Caribbean and don start to dey hammer Dominica.

Maria dey follow di same way wey Hurricane Irma do. That wan destroy plenty property and kill 37 people.

Category five na di highest level hurricane dey get and people don dey fear di kain damage wey e go damage.

Dominica Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit don already post for Facebook wetin dey happen there.

Im say Maria don already do heavy damage and people don lose property.

Di main concern wey dey worry people na di plenty rubbish wey Hurrricane Irma cause and wey still dey around everywhere.

Dem dey fear say this fit wound or kill people when Hurricane Maria scatter ground.

For Virgin Islands and Anguilla, dem don dey rush to remove di dirty and plenty things wey Irma destroy.

Allison Strand wey dey live for there say people dey try to make sure say dem cover house well-well and clear anything wey dey ground.

Skerrit also talk say dem dey fear say landslide fit follow after Hurricane Maria done go.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Huricane Irma wey first land for di Caribbean destroy plenty things

US Hurricane centre don talk say other islands like US territory Puerto Rico and French island Guadeloupe fit be di next wey Maria go land.

Dem don order say make people comot there house go find somewhere wey safe to stay for now.

US Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda sef fit no escape di hurricane.

Dem don shout warning give other islands like St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and St Lucia, as dem dey watch wetin go happen for areas like St Martin, Saba, St Eustatius and Anguilla.