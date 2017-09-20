For Pictures: Big earthquake wey shake Mexico
Photos don dey come from di 7.1 magnitude earthquake wey happen for central Mexico wey destroy plenty buildings, still kill more than 200 people.
Reuters
For central Mexico, dem send di Army to go help for di rescue work wey don dey go on throughout di night
Reuters
Across Mexico City, group of rescue workers and volunteers use shovel and their hand take carry blocks from di broken pieces of buildings wey di earthquake fall
AFP
Plenty-plenty area people volunteer to join emergency service for di search for survivors
EPA
Plenty-plenty volunteers and parents join rescue effort wey dey go on for Enrique Rébsamen elementary school wey collapse for Coapa, South-east of di capital, wey be Mexico City
Reuters
People wey dey stay for Mexico city even use bucket to help remove rubble from one building wey collapse
AFP
Di earthquake happen for during lunchtime; e make people begin run up and down for di streets of Mexico City
AFP
Di vibration wey happen because of di earthquake put holes for di side of multi-storey buildings wey dey for di capital
AFP
Some buildings collapse and people dey try to climb over di building to go look for who survivor
AFP
People just dey surprise for street, dey look things wey di strong earthquake don destroy
EPA
Some parts of buildings wey collapse bury cars for ground as dem begin fall on top dem
Reuters
Di quake happen just over a week after another one bin kill 90 people
MetroCDMX
Mexico City transport system praise di work of di volunteers and rescue workers; dem tweet photo of one tired emergency worker wey dey travel go help people
