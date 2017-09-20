For Pictures: Big earthquake wey shake Mexico

  • 20 September 2017

Photos don dey come from di 7.1 magnitude earthquake wey happen for central Mexico wey destroy plenty buildings, still kill more than 200 people.

  • For central Mexico, dey send di army to go help for di rescue work, wey don dey go on throughout di night. Reuters

  • Across Mexico City, group of rescue workers and volunteers use shovel and dia bare hand carry blocks from di broken pieces of buildings wey di earthquake fall. Reuters

  • Plenty-plenty volunteers join emergency service for di search for survivors. AFP

  • Crowds of volunteers and parents join rescue effort wey dey go on for Enrique Rébsamen elementary school wen collapse for Coapa, South-east of di capital, wey be Mexico City. EPA

  • People wey dey stay for Mexico city use bucket to help remove rubble from one collapsed building. Reuters

  • Di earthquake happen for during lunchtime, e make people begin run up and down for di streets of Mexico City. AFP

  • Di vibration wen happen because of di quake punch holes for di side of multi-storey buildings wey dey for di capital. AFP

  • Some buildings collapse and people dey try to climb over di building to go look for who survivor. AFP

  • People just dey surprise for street dey look things wey di strong earthquake don destroy. AFP

  • Cars dey buried for under di rubble. EPA

  • Di quake happen just over a week after another quake killed 90 people. Reuters

  • Mexico City transport system praise di work of di volunteers and rescue workers with tweet of di photo of one tired emergency worker wey dey travelling for di city metro. MetroCDMX

