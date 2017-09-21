Where be Nambia? President Trump don 'invent' African country
"Nambia health system dey increasingly self-sufficient." Dis na wetin US President Donald Trump talk wen im dey chop lunch wit leaders from African countries for New York on Wednesday.
But come, where Nambia dey for Africa? E no dey.
Maybe di US President dey talk about Namibia? Abi na Zambia or Gambia?
People wey dey social media no waste time enter to talk dia own for di matter.
Some people carry di laugh-laugh matter far, begin dey ask which kain flag di new country "Nambia" go get:
Namibia President Hage Geingob dey wen Oga Trump talk dis one, but im never join mouth put for di matter.
Some people still enter Twitter vex on top wetin President Trump talk say Africa get "tremendous business potential."
Dem no like as Mr Trump say: "I get plenty friend wey dey visit una country to make money. I hail una, dem dey spend plenty money."
Other people carry mouth support Mr Trump say na mistake im make. Dem say na "Namibia" im wan talk and wetin im talk about business make sense.