Image copyright AFP Image example President Trump bin also meet African leaders for G7 summit for May

"Nambia health system dey increasingly self-sufficient." Dis na wetin US President Donald Trump talk wen im dey chop lunch wit leaders from African countries for New York on Wednesday.

But come, where Nambia dey for Africa? E no dey.

Maybe di US President dey talk about Namibia? Abi na Zambia or Gambia?

People wey dey social media no waste time enter to talk dia own for di matter.

Image copyright TWITTER/ELNATHAN JOHN Image example Dis tweet say "Namibia (n) Country for global south wey dem create for 2017 between Namibians, Zambians and Gambians."

Some people carry di laugh-laugh matter far, begin dey ask which kain flag di new country "Nambia" go get:

Image copyright TWITTER/INAPPROPRIATE Image example Dis one dey ask: "Wetin Nambia flag go look like?"

Image copyright TWITTER/OKAYAFRICA Image example Dis person write say: "Research don show say Covfefe na Nambia biggest export."

Image copyright TWITTER/CHAD Image example "You go pass through Wakanada to reach Nambia," na wetin dis person write on top di matter

Image example Dis na di map of di real country of Namibia

Namibia President Hage Geingob dey wen Oga Trump talk dis one, but im never join mouth put for di matter.

Some people still enter Twitter vex on top wetin President Trump talk say Africa get "tremendous business potential."

Dem no like as Mr Trump say: "I get plenty friend wey dey visit una country to make money. I hail una, dem dey spend plenty money."

Image copyright TWITTER/LAU VAN OVERBEEK Image example 'My padi-padi dey go your country to make money.' na wetin Trump talk

Other people carry mouth support Mr Trump say na mistake im make. Dem say na "Namibia" im wan talk and wetin im talk about business make sense.