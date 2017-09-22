Africa week for pictures

Some of di best photos from across Africa and about Africans for other parts of di world dis week.

Image copyright AFP

South African Daniel Laruelle compete for di Highline Extreme event for Switzerland on Friday. Fifty of di world best slackliners, as dem dey call dem, walk across six tightropes wey get height from 45 to 304 metres.

Image copyright Reuters

Another day, another display of South African way. Dis Springboks supporter still dey happy, even as South Africa chop 57-0 defeat for di hand of New Zealand All Blacks team for di Rugby Union Championship on Saturday.

Image copyright PA

On Thursday, gold miners for Uganda search for nuggets on di same day wey di Fairtrade Foundation announce their first shipment of Fairtrade gold from Uganda.

Image copyright EPA

A visitor to Maya's tomb for Giza, Egypt, dey admire di ancient artefacts on Saturday. Di tomb na part of di Saqqara burial grounds wey scientists think say old reach 2,700 BC.

Image copyright AFP

Junior Ethiopian cyclist Zayd Hailu compete for di UCI Cycling Road World Championships for Norway on Tuesday; she no know say small time later, person go steal her bicycle. Di 17-year-old say di bike cost reach three years salary. She happy well-well when dem see di bike di next day; tori be say na Facebook Group wey be 'On a Bike in Bergen' help her find am.

Image copyright EPA

On Sunday, supporters of Kenyan presidential challenger Raila Odinga dey hail am as im dey talk for campaign rally for di capital Nairobi. Despite Mr Odinga successful petition to di Supreme Court to cancel last month presidential election results over voting wey no clear, Mr Odinga don talk since say im and im opposition members no go do di fresh election, unless di electoral commission replace some of their workers.

Image copyright AFP

The next day, one young camel wey dem call Junior no look happy, after im owner force am to join demonstration to support di governing Jubilee Party. After Kenya no sure whether di necessary election materials and everything go ready for di original date of 17 October, di fresh presidential election don delay with nine days; e go happen for 26 October.

Image copyright AFP

As di world media put eye for di UN General Assembly in New York, Togo opposition supporters for US use di chance to raise voice well-well. Dis protesters, wey dem snap photo on Tuesday, dey among di hundreds of thousands of Togolese people wey don enter di streets in di past weeks to demand make di constitution change, and make President Faure Gnassingbé resign.

Image copyright Reuters

Dis baby Papa hold am, after non-governmental body SOS Méditerranée rescue dem, during search and rescue operation for migrants off di Libyan coast, on Friday.

