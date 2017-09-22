Africa week for pictures

  • 22 September 2017

Some of di best photos from across Africa and about Africans for other parts of di world dis week.

Daniel Laruelle of South Africa walks on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson peak, western Switzerland on September 15, 2017. Fifty of the Worlds best slackliners compete until September 17, 2017 on six different lines ranging from 45 metres to 304 metres. Image copyright AFP

South African Daniel Laruelle compete for di Highline Extreme event for Switzerland on Friday. Fifty of di world best slackliners, as dem dey call dem, walk across six tightropes wey get height from 45 to 304 metres.

Rugby Union - Championship - New Zealand All Blacks vs South Africa Springboks - Auckland, New Zealand - September 16, 2017 A fan of South Africa"s Springboks wears a headdress and novelty glasses. Image copyright Reuters

Another day, another display of South African way. Dis Springboks supporter still dey happy, even as South Africa chop 57-0 defeat for di hand of New Zealand All Blacks team for di Rugby Union Championship on Saturday.

Undated handout photo issued by the Fairtrade Foundation of Fairtrade gold miners in Uganda. Mobile phones could use precious metal which supports better conditions for small-scale miners in Africa under a scheme to supply Fairtrade gold to technology supply chains. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday September 21, 2017. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Gold. Image copyright PA

On Thursday, gold miners for Uganda search for nuggets on di same day wey di Fairtrade Foundation announce their first shipment of Fairtrade gold from Uganda.

A woman looks on at ancient Egyptian inscriptions inside Maya"s tomb at Saqqara"s ancient burial grounds in Giza, Egypt, 16 September 2017. Image copyright EPA

A visitor to Maya's tomb for Giza, Egypt, dey admire di ancient artefacts on Saturday. Di tomb na part of di Saqqara burial grounds wey scientists think say old reach 2,700 BC.

Ethiopia"s Zayd Hailu competes during the women"s junior individual time trial at the UCI Cycling Road World Championships on September 18, 2017 in Bergen, Norway. Image copyright AFP

Junior Ethiopian cyclist Zayd Hailu compete for di UCI Cycling Road World Championships for Norway on Tuesday; she no know say small time later, person go steal her bicycle. Di 17-year-old say di bike cost reach three years salary. She happy well-well when dem see di bike di next day; tori be say na Facebook Group wey be 'On a Bike in Bergen' help her find am.

Supporters of Raila Odinga, the leader of The National Super Alliance (NASA) opposition coalition and its presidential candidate, cheer as they listen to Odinga"s speech during his campaign rally in Nairobi, Kenya, 17 September 2017. Odinga once again reiterated that opposition will not take part in presidential election re-run unless the electoral body Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is reconstituted by removing some of its officials. The presidential election re-run is set for 17 October 2017. Image copyright EPA

On Sunday, supporters of Kenyan presidential challenger Raila Odinga dey hail am as im dey talk for campaign rally for di capital Nairobi. Despite Mr Odinga successful petition to di Supreme Court to cancel last month presidential election results over voting wey no clear, Mr Odinga don talk since say im and im opposition members no go do di fresh election, unless di electoral commission replace some of their workers.

One and half year-old male camel "Junior" is decorated with flags as his owner takes part in a voluntary campaign to support Kenya"s president and his Jubilee Party in Nairobi on September 18, 2017. Doubts are growing over Kenya"s ability to hold a rerun of its presidential election in just one month as key players remain unable to agree on how to conduct a credible vote, analysts say. Bickering on all sides and confusion over the process have only increased as the clock ticks down to the October 17 vote, called after the Supreme Court annulled the initial August election, citing widespread irregularities. Image copyright AFP

The next day, one young camel wey dem call Junior no look happy, after im owner force am to join demonstration to support di governing Jubilee Party. After Kenya no sure whether di necessary election materials and everything go ready for di original date of 17 October, di fresh presidential election don delay with nine days; e go happen for 26 October.

Abdou Razak (C) of Togo demonstrates with others against President Faure GnassingbÃ© in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza outside the UN in New York on September 19, 2017. Image copyright AFP

As di world media put eye for di UN General Assembly in New York, Togo opposition supporters for US use di chance to raise voice well-well. Dis protesters, wey dem snap photo on Tuesday, dey among di hundreds of thousands of Togolese people wey don enter di streets in di past weeks to demand make di constitution change, and make President Faure Gnassingbé resign.

A migrant holds his baby on the MV Aquarius rescue ship after being rescued by SOS Mediterranee organisation during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, September 15, 201 Image copyright Reuters

Dis baby Papa hold am, after non-governmental body SOS Méditerranée rescue dem, during search and rescue operation for migrants off di Libyan coast, on Friday.

All photos dem na from AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Around BBC