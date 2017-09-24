Saudi Arabia: Women enter stadium for di first time

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Plenty families come out, as women enjoy opera for di stadium, dis weekend

Saudi Arabia don break record as dem dey celebrate their 87th anniversary as country with different events, sotay women enter di King Fahd International Stadium for Riyadh, for di first time.

Government say di jollification na part of things wey dem wan do to increase national pride and improve quality of life for all Saudi people dem.

One 25-year-old woman wey her name be Sultana tell news agency say "dis na di first time wey I don come di stadium, and I feel more like citizen of Saudi. Now, I fit go everywhere for my country."

Sultana still say: "tomorrow women fit begin do bigger things, like driving and travel."

Na several thousands of families enter di stadium - where dem dey play big-big football matches - through one separate gate from single men.

Everybody dey happy, dey shout, and many dey wave green Saudi flags for air.

Men sef no dey left out.

Issa Daghiri wey dey di 40,000 capacity stadium with im wife and children, say di opera event dey encouraging.

"We don dey hope for dis kain thing for sometime, and now di opportunity don come. Each year wey dey past, di kingdom dey develop."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E be like dis Saudi woman enjoy herself sotay she raise hand do victory sign

Government dey change some things

All dis events dem na di latest entertainment wey Saudi government don dey do, as part of wetin dem call di Vision 2030 reform program.

Di Arab country launch dis one for 2015, to open di economy to other areas apart from oil; dem wan make new sectors wey go give young people jobs, and open up di closed lifestyle of plenty Saudis.

But all dis one don make some people vex. Dem say country liek Saudi wey dey practice di Wahhabi type of Sunni Islam, wey mean say man and woman no suppose mix, or go concert and cinemas no suppose dey allow all this new reforms.

On di other hand, Saudi rulers don dey chook mouth inside education, law, and other areas where na only Muslim religious leaders suppose dey control.

Di rulers don increase di National Day celebration, even though clerics bin don already say dat kain thing no dey good for religion.

King Salman mark dis latest holiday for Twitter, where im write say: "Di kingdom go remain strong support for those who wey love to do good, their religion and their country."

Tori be say King Salman fit comot di throne, allow im son rule but officials don deny dis one.

King Salman son don already dey gain power for economic, diplomatic and domestic policy matter.

Di General Entertainment Authority, wey bi di government bodi wey organize di National Day festivities, say dem expect to see like 1.5 million Saudis dey attend all di events for 17 cities, over three days.