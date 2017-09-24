Image copyright Reuters Image example Many people think say Merkel go do well for di election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel don set to do another 4 years for office after she win for Sunday election.

Exit polls wey comot show say her conservative CDU/CSU alliance win 32.5% of di vote.

Dis one mean say her party go still be di biggest party for parliament.

Di party wey she follow join form coalition do her government, di social democratic SPD, gain 20%.

Meanwhile, di nationalist party AfD, wey no like Muslims, go become third largest party for Germany after dem win 13.5%.

E mean say for di first time, dem go follow join body for di Bundestag, wey be Germany's parliament.

Di next thing now na for Merkel to form new government and that one fit take months to do.