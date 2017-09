Image copyright AFP Image example Na from pulpit where im dey preach na im Zimbabwe police arrest Mr Mawarire

Activist pastor Evan Mawarire for Zimbabwe go enter court from anytime today, after police arrest am as e dey comot for pulpit on Sunday church service.

Mr Mawarire bin don dey enter social media dey share tori wey im don dey talk before-before, say President Robert Mugabe dey spoil economy for Zimbabwe.

Lawyer for di pastor wey be Harrison Nkomo say dem dey charge Mawarire with subversion; dat one be say im dey make government be like say dem no get power.

Na for Facebook di activist pastor open im mouth well-well, sotay e dey like to carry Zimbabwe flag, do am like wrapper for im bodi, as e dey talk with vex about how things dey be for di country.

As e do dat one na so #ThisFlag start for Internet, on top di matter of President Mugabe leadership.

Dis one go be di second charge of subversion wey dem go knack for Mr Mawarire.

Dem charge am last year, say e get get hand inside some protest wey happen.