'Heaviest woman' don die

Image copyright Saifee Hospital Image example Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty draw di world attention after online campaign to help her

One woman from Egypt wey big well-well don die for United Arab Emirates.

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty been travel go India early dis year to do surgery to lose weight.

Local media dey report say she lose more than 300kg (660lb) of her 500kg weight but die from di complication from health conditions.

Di hospital talk say di 37-year-old get heart disease and kidney problem.

Ms Abd El Aty been dey Abu Dhabi since May after dem transfer her from specialist surgery for Mumbai, India.

Image copyright Saiffee hospital Image example Ms Abd El Aty been lose plenty weight after dem give her liquid diet for India

Before di surgery, her family say, she never comot for house for 25 years.

Na di internet campaign wey her sister help am do allow am charter plane go India go do di surgery.

But she leave after money finish and di family no fit pay hospital cost.