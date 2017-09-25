US: Sports stars bend knee give Trump

Dem no support media player for your device Why these people dey bend knee?

"Trump wan use sport divide us".

Dis na wetin American basketball star, Lebron James, talk when im chook mouth put for di matter wey don catch fire for US.

Wetin happen?

Last Friday, President Donald Trump talk for one rally for Alabama say make club owners for National Football League sack any player wey no stand when dem dey sing di national anthem for match.

Im say na disrespect dem dey disrespect di national flag.

People dey feel say im dey talk about Colin Kaepernick, di former San Francisco 49ers quarterback wey last year, refuse to stand for national anthem but instead, im knee down.

Im say im dey do am to protest di way police dey kill black people for America anyhow.

Image copyright Thearon W. Henderson Image example Na Trump resurrect di matter wey Kaepernick dey protest on top last year

Di talk wey Trump talk vex plenty people, including top players, coaches and even other stars for entertainment.

Dem say di president wan prevent freedom of speech, say im dey try hold people from talking dia mind plus, di way im talk am get racial meaning.

How people take respond?

First, for Sunday, plenty clubs join together to show say dem no support wetin di president talk.

Players, coaches and club owners hold hand and some knee down as dem dey sing di national anthem for plenty of di matches wey dem play on Sunday.

Dem talk say dis na to show di president say im no fit divide them.

Other athletes wey dey do other sports like basketball star Lebron James don come out for social media, come do video to say dem dey united against wetin di president talk.

Di matter enter Twitter as di hashtag #TakeAKnee wey dem create trend well-well.

Image copyright ANGELA WEISS Image example Popular US musician Stevie Wonder knee down for concert to support di people wey Trump dey criticise.

Another singer, Pharell Williams, wey do di popular song "Happy", also knee down for im concert for Charlotteville.