Image copyright Getty Images Image example Meghan Markle talk for interview with Vanity Fair say "We be two people wey dey very happy in love. We don dey see for six months before di news come out."

After almost one year since Prince Harry release press statement say im and one actress for TV drama, Suits, Meghan Markle dey date, pictures don finally show wey show di two of dem together.

Di pictures comot from di second day of di Invicitus Games wey Prince Harry start to promote. Na sports for people wey get physical disability to take showcase dia athletic side.

Di games dey hold for Canada dis year and na where di actress dey stay and film di show 'Suits' wey she dey act inside.

On Sunday, she been come for di opening of di games but she no sit near Prince Harry at all.

Di couple been wan keep dia relationship secret.

But E be like say dia relationship don dey enter gear two oh!!