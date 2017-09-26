Dubai don launch flying taxi

Image copyright Reuters Image example Na clean electricity dem go take power di flying taxi and e dey environment-friendly.

You fit enter taxi wey dey fly for air and wey nobody dey drive am?

United Arab Emirates (UAE) don launch Autonomous Air Taxi (AAT) for Jumeirah Beach Residence area for Dubai.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di flying taxi no fit fly pass 30 minutes for cruise speed of 50 km/h, and maximum airspeed of 100 km/h.

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed say di country dey always find ways wey dem go take make di community better.

Di flying taxi go dey carry people across di city but e no go get pilot.

Di AAT get different things wey make am different, like security and safety standards and parachutes should in case of emergency.

Image copyright Reuters

Di flying taxi, wey German drone company Volocopter develop, get like 18 propellers on top and go fit carry two people at di same time.

Dubai Road Transport Authority say over the next five years, dem go join hands with UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and di Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to make sure say everything dey in order before di flying taxi go begin operate.

By dat time, dem go don develop new law wey go guide di flying.