Image copyright Reuters Image example Rights groups don dey campaigned for years make dey allow women to drive

Saudi Arabia wan allow women to drive for di first time.

According to di Saudi Press Agency, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud don bring out decree wey go allow make dem dey give women driving licences.

Saudi Arabia na di only country for di world wey forbid say make women no drive.

Human Rights groups don dey campaigned for years make dem allow women for inside Saudi Arabia to drive. Dey don even fine some Saudi women and put some of dem for prison because dem try to drive.

Di new decree go give order say make dem arrange ministerial body to give advice within 30 days and dem go begin implement am for June 2018.

Di report talk say "Di royal decree go follow wetin dey di traffic law, including di giving of driving licences for men and women alike."