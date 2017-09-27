From work enter real life: 10 couples wey meet for inside film
Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie don announce dia engagement.
Dem do official announcement for Times newspaper after plenty-plenty news been don fly round.
Di two been meet for di TV series Game of Thrones for 2012 wey dem act inside as lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.
Harrington still dey for di show but Leslie comot for 2014.
Dem no be di only people wey meet for inside film come fall in love for real life.
See couples wey meet for inside set of where dem dey act film
1. Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro
Di couple been meet for di set of TV show Tinsel. Dem been dey try hide dia relationship and e take one year before dem decide say dem go tell people. Dem marry for 2015 after one year engagement and currently get one female pickin.
2. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva
Olu Jacobs and im wife Joke Silva be like Nollywood king and queen couple as dem don reach 30 years for marriage but na when dem dey audition for roles for Wole Soyinka's Jero's Metarmorphosis dem meet.
3. Iyke Okechukwu and Florence Uwueke
Dis couple be di first to say "I do" for TV series Tinsel. Dem marry for April 2013.
4. JJC Skills and Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele and JJC Skills or "Maacoos" as Jenifa dey call am for di show Jenifa's Diary been meet for 2013 when Funke come meet am say make im direct di TV series.
5. Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite
Another couple from di Tinsel series na Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite. Dem marry for 2015 and get one boy pickin.
6. Will Smith and Jada Pinketh Smith
Audition plus audition equal to marriage. Will and Jada meet for di series, Fresh Prince of Bel Air when she do audition to be im girlfriend for di series. Dem no give am di role to act but she don dey act as Mrs Will Smith for real life ever since.
7. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus for The Last Song
Miley Cyrus na popular music star wey wan chook leg for inside acting. She meet Austrailian actor Hemsworth for film come fall in love for am, both for film and for real life.
8. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively meet when dem act for di film Green Lantern wey dem release for 2011. Dem don dey together now since then.
9. Trai Byers and Grace Gealey for Empire
Although, dia characters for di series no like demselves, love dey plenty between Trai Byers and Grace Gealey wey meet for Empire TV series and marry for secret in 2016...because you no say Cookie eye dey tear for inside di matter.
10. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux for Wanderlust
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux meet for di movie Wonderlust wey dem act for 2010 and marry five years after for inside house.