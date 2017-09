Saudi Arabia: Women dey hail as dem comot driving ban

Image copyright AFP

Women and Campaigners for Saudi Arabia don hail di new decree wey King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud land wey allow women to drive for the first time.

One female activist talk say na "great victory", while another talk say things "no go be di same again".

Campaigner Sahar Nassif tell BBC say she begin jump up and down plus laugh wen she hear di good news.

"I go buy my dream car, wey be convertible Mustang, and e go be black and yellow!"

Fatimah Baeshen, wey be di first woman wey go be Saudi Arabia's spokesperson for di embassy for US, put for twitter say na "di right decision for di right time".

Di country appoint Baeshen a day after King Salman bring out royal decree wey go allow women to drive motor.

Image copyright Twitter/FatmahSBaeshen Image example Di first woman spokesperson and women right to drive na important moment for Saudi history.

Image copyright Twitter/Moudhi90 Image example Congratulation to all women wey fight di ban, Saudi Arabia don finally join di 20th century.

Image copyright Twitter/Ana3rabeya Image example We don dey wait for dis to happen since.

Image copyright Twitter/Saraa_Elamin Image example Where all di sheikhs wey no want women to drive hide dia face today.

Image copyright Manal_Alsharif Image example Saudi Arabia no go be di same again.

Image copyright Twitter/Mariamkirollos Image example One day motor go fall as rain and i go get my own key.