Laura Mesi say "My happiness no depend on man".

One Italian woman don marry herself for one ghen-ghen ceremony wey she arrange.

Di ceremony get everything wey wedding dey get, like she wear white wedding dress, three-layer wedding cake, bridesmaids follow join and even 70 guests show for di wedding.

Laura Mesi, wey be 40-year-old fitness trainer, na im be di bride (and groom?) wey arrange di thing for herself.

She say she do am because she believe say "we suppose first love ourself. You fit do di wedding of your dream even if you no see who go be your prince".

Designer watermelon follow join di celebration to declare say Laura Mesi na "single spouse"

Italy law no dey accept dis kain wedding.

But dis Ms Mesi wedding, wey dem dey call 'sologamy' don dey grow small-small for different countries.

People wey dey support dis kain ceremony say e dey important to love oneself and di society suppose accept dem like that.

Laura say di idea to do solo wedding enter her head two years ago after 12-year relationship end.

To plan dis kain solo wedding, Ms Mesi say you go need money, support from people wey dey around you - and di most important thing, "small craze for head"

"I tell my friends and family say if I no find my 'soul-mate' by di time I reach 40-years-old, I go marry myself," she tell La Repubblica newspaper.

Ms Mesi talks say na she be di first Italian woman wey go do solo wedding ceremony. For may, one Nello Ruggiero do im own solo wedding for Naples, wey still dey for Italy.