Hugh Hefner: 'We go miss my Papa'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hugh Hefner bin get many girlfriends, wey im dey call 'Playmates'

Son of Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner don talk about im Papa, wey die today at di age of 91.

Cooper Hefner, say im Papa "go dey missed by many" people.

Im say di man life dey very special and e touch many people, because e do many things for media and culture wey nobodi don do.

Cooper also call im Papa person wey dey always raise im voice to fight for free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

Di popular founder of Playboy Enterprises Inc bin die​ from natural causes.

Na for inside statement na im Playboy Enterprises say Mr Hefner, 91, die peacefully for im house, for USA, where im bin dey.

Dem no support media player for your device Five things you fit no sabi about Hugh Hefner

Nobodi know where Mr Hefner wife Crystal Harris bin dey, as at di time wey di multi-millionaire die.

Na for New Year's Eve of 2013 na im dem marry. Dat time, Mr Hefner na 86 years, and she bi 26 years old and dem do di ceremony for im Playboy Mansion.

Crystal Harris bin reign as "Playmate of di Month" for 2009, and for June 2011, she break her engagement with Mr Hefner, just few days before dem suppose marry.

But she change her mind, later.

Dis bin no be Mr Hefner first marriage; im don marry two times before; for 1949 and 1989.