Image copyright AFP Image example President Shinzo Abe don begin campaign today, ahead of di October 22 election

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe don dissolve parliament, as di country dey prepare for election wey no too far again.

Na on 25 September dem announce di election, wey dey happen one year early, go happen for 22 October.

Tori be say Mr Abe wan return to power, as im don dey popular because of how im react to di North Korea crisi

Mr Abe enter office for 2012, and im Liberal Democrat Party (LDP) na im dey lead di ruling coalition.

Na early dis year Mr Abe popularity begin drop, after accusations say im dey us im office favour special people.

But e don dey get more support, after North Korea fire two ballistic missiles over Japan; something wey Mr Abe do strong face for North Korea.

Some people still feel say di way e call for quick election show say e dey take advantage as opposition parties don weak, and im own LDP still dey lead di opinion polls.

But now Mr Abe dey face serious competition from di new conservative Party of Hope, wey don already dey get support, even though dem just come out officially on 27 September.

Na Yuriko Koike, Tokyo first female governor na im dey lead dis Party of Hope.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Ms Koike don also serve before as defence minister for Mr Abe government

Several lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party, which has been struggling, have already defected to the Party of Hope.

On Thursday, the Democratic Party's leader proposed to his members a de facto merger where all their candidates would run under the Party of Hope's banner, in order to present a united challenge to Mr Abe and the LDP.