China don close down North Korean companies

Image copyright Getty Images Image example North Korea don do plenty missile tests wey vex other countries.

China don tell North Korea say make dem pack dia companies wey dey do business for di country comot by January.

Dis one follow di sanctions wey United Nations nack North Korea after dem do nuclear test wey dem no suppose do.

Dis new order from China go even affect companies wey di two countries dey collabo operate together.

China na North Korea's major business partner but dem don already ban textile trade and don reduce oil wey dem dey sell.

For 11 September, di UN Security Council, wey China be member, vote say make dem add more sanctions give North Korea.

Di commerce ministry for China say dem don set deadline of 120 days for North Korean companies wey dey di country to close shop.