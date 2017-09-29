Image copyright Reuters Image example E pass 500,000 Rohingya people wey don dey run comot Myanmar to Bangladesh, since late August

Heavy fight-fight for Myanmar don turn quick to dangerous refugee emergency wey world never see for some time.

Na United Nations Secretary General wey bi Antonio Guterres dey draw ear, talk dis one.

Things don hot sotay in di past 48 hours, na about 2,000 Rohingya don enter Bangladesh with boat, as dem dey run from violence inside Rakhine state wey dey Myanmar.

Early dis morning na im at least 20 Rohingya, mostly women and children, drown, die after their boat turn troway, inside water near Bangladesh.

Those wey survive say di boat turn inside water after dem hit something near city wey be Cox's Bazar.

Mr Guterres don raise alarm, dey call Myanmar make dem end their military operation, wey don make over 500,000 Rohingya people run comot, since August.

Im also want make UN get chance to move freely for di area, to help people wey need food, or their life dey danger.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Di boat wey sink near Cox's Bazar, bin dey carry mainly women and children wey dey try enter Bangladesh

Na for tori wey im dey give on 28 September to di UN Security Council, na im Mr Guterres say: "we don take ear hear bad-bad things from those wey run - mainly women, pickin dem and old-old people."

"All their word dey point say e be like serious violence and fire-fire of weapons anyhow and bomb for ground plus sexual violence don dey happen to ordinary people."

Mr Guterres still talk say if world no join hand, then di fighting fit spread reach central Rakhine, where another 250,000 Muslims fit no get anywhere stay again.

UN workers no get choice but to leave Rakhine, when di military begin use tough hand face di Rohingya militants wey bin attack some security workers, for August.

Meanwhile, di Rohingya people wey dey run - any of dem na Muslim - don point finger to Myanmar military, say Buddhists sef join hand, and dem dey try drive dem put with beating, kill-kill and eve dey burn their villages.

But di military say na only militants dem dey target.