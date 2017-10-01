Image copyright NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Image example Di Nevada Department of Corrections bin release dis photo of OJ Simpson

Former American football star and actor OJ Simpson don comot jail on parole after im do nine years inside, for Nevada, Las Vegas.

Im don dey jail for armed robbery, 'assault with a deadly weapon' and 10 other crime wey im commit for 2007 for one Las Vegas hotel.

For July, parole hearing join-body approve say make Simpson comot jail before im serve im time finish.

For 1995, dem acquit am of crime say im kill im ex-wfie Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goodman.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example OJ Simpson for court case wey dem accuse am of killing im ex-wife

Im freedom to waka go dey limited - on top say parole officers go put eye on am for five years.

Di football player bin get 33-year jail sentence for 2008, after im take force enter one Las Vegas hotel room to thief.