70-year old OJ Simpson don waka comot jail
Former American football star and actor OJ Simpson don comot jail on parole after im do nine years inside, for Nevada, Las Vegas.
Im don dey jail for armed robbery, 'assault with a deadly weapon' and 10 other crime wey im commit for 2007 for one Las Vegas hotel.
For July, parole hearing join-body approve say make Simpson comot jail before im serve im time finish.
For 1995, dem acquit am of crime say im kill im ex-wfie Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goodman.
Im freedom to waka go dey limited - on top say parole officers go put eye on am for five years.
Di football player bin get 33-year jail sentence for 2008, after im take force enter one Las Vegas hotel room to thief.