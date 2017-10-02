At least 50 people don die and another 200 dey injured for mass shooting wey happen for Las Vegas concert.

Di gunman, na 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, and na from di 32nd floor of di Mandalay Bay Hotel im fire toward people wey dey one open-air music festival.

Police say di suspect dey live for di area, and officers don kill am.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas Police department say di shooter na solo 'one man' style attack.

Video for social media dey show hundreds of people dey run comot from di place.

Di sound of wetin be like automatic gun dey for background.

Live video from di place dey show armed police for down of di Las Vegas Strip.

Police dey advise people to avoid di area and tori wey no dey confirm say multiple causalities dey.