Nobel Prize: Bodi clock scientists don win

Image copyright EPA Image example Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young don win di highest award for science.

Dem don start to dey announce Nobel Prize winners for World. Dis na special prize for people wey don do better work on top different things for world.

BBC tori person on top health and science, James Gallagher say three scientists wey discover and explain how our bodi dey tell time don win di 2017 Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine.

Di bodi clock or circadian rhythm, as medicine people dey talk am, na di reason why we dey sleep for night, but e also dey make big changes for our behaviour and di way wey our bodi dey work.

US scientists Jeffery Hall, Michael Rosbach and Michael Young go share di prize.

Di Nobel Prize committee talk say their research get "major effects for our health and wellbeing."

Clock dey tick for nearly every cell wey dey for di human bodi; e dey also happen like dis for plants, animals and fungi.

Our mood, hormone level, body temperature and di way our bodi dey turn fat for energy dey change for daily rhythm.

Even di risk of heart attack dey rise for morning, as our bodi dey ready to start a new day.

Di bodi clock dey control our bodi to match day and night sotay if person do anything to change am, dis one go get really big palaba for di bodi.

Di way wey person dey feel when dem just do international trip wey dem dey call jet lag na because di bodi no dey match di time with di world wey e just enter,

One bodi clock scientist for di University of Oxford tell BBC say, "if we mess with dat system, e go get big impact with di way wey our bodi dey turn food to energy".

Image copyright Getty Images

E talk say e dey very happy say di three scientist from di US na im win, say dem deserve to win am because dem don show how molecular clocks dey built for inside di entire animal kingdom."

Di three of them get their important discovery on top fruit flies, but their work dey explain how di molecules dey give feedback dey repeat dey keep di time for all animals bodi.

Jeffery Hall and Michael Rosbach bin isolate one part of DNA wey dem dey call di period gene, which dem dey talk say dey work for inside di bodi clock.

Dis period gene get instructions to dey make one protein wey dem dey call PER. As di level for PER dey increase, di period gene go off im genetic instructions.

Na di reason why levels of di PER dey swing for 24 hours cycle. E dey rise for night and e dey fall for day.

Dem also find one gene wey dem call timeless and Michael Young find one dem call doubletime. Dem dey both affect di stabilty of PER.

If PER dey more stable then di clock go dey tick slowly, if e dey less stable then e go run too fast. Di stability of di PER na one of di reasons why some people dey wake for early morning and others no dey sleep on time.

Together, dem find di way wey di molecular clock dey work for inside di fly dem cells.

Dr Michael Hastings, wey dey research circadian timing for MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, tell BBC say di award na "fantastic" decision.

"We dey experience di bodi clock when we dey experience jet lag...but di public health matter na shift work, wey dey keep person for continuous state of jet lag."

Before-before winners

2016 - Yoshinori Ohsumi for im work wey find out how cells dey stay healthy by di way dem dey recycle waste.

2015 - William C Campbell, Satoshi Ōmura and Youyou Tu for their anti-parasite drug wey dem join hand discover.

2014 - John O'Keefe, May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser for how dem take show how di brain dey use navigating system.

2013 - James Rothman, Randy Schekman, and Thomas Sudhof for their discovery of how cells dey transport material.

2012 - Two pioneer dem of stem cell research - John Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka - get di Nobel after dem change adult cells into stem cells.

2011 - Bruce Beutler, Jules Hoffmann and Ralph Steinman share di prize after dem change di way world dey understand how di bodi dey fight infection.

2010 - Robert Edwards for their treatment wey be IVF; na dis one enter give world di first "test tube baby" for July 1978.

2009 - Elizabeth Blackburn, Carol Greider and Jack Szostak win because dem find di telomeres for di ends of chromosomes.