One line from US singer Taylor Swift new song "Look What you made me do" don turn to road sign to stop accidents wey dey happen.

Na authorities for di US state of Iowa na im use di line wey mean "look wetin you make me do" as part of their campaign to help people remember say dem no suppose put eye for phone when dem dey road.

Di electrical overhead signs dey show "Old Taylor can't come to the phone right now... she's driving," wey mean say "Old Taylor no fit answer phone right now... she dey drive."

For di song, Taylor Swift bin sing: "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now...why? 'Cos she's dead."

Dis one mean say "Sorry, di old Taylor no fit answer phone right now. Why? 'Cos she don die."

Di Iowa Department of Transport say all dis one na part of di "zero fatalities" campaign wey dem dey do.

Dem dey change am every Monday and di message suppose dey short, so dat e go grab di people wey dey pass di 70 overhead boards wey di state get.

For 2016, na at least 404 people die for Iowa roads and officials dey try to reduce di number.

African singers too don use song do good thing

For Nigeria, singers Mr Eazi and Timi Dakolo follow become di ambassadors on top campaign wey ministry of health start to help people wey dey smoke tobacco to stop dis habit.

For Ghana, Ministry of Tourism announce say Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker and 29 others go be ambassadors, to make more people of di country and to dey visit Ghana for jollification.

