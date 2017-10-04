Person buy bowl for 38 million dollars

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di brush washer bowl come from di court ware of di late northern Song dynasty.

One bowl from China Song Dynasty wey don dey for like 1,000 years don sell for almost $38m (£28m) for auction inside Hong Kong.

Sotheby na im be di auction house wey sell di bowl.

Dem say dey sell dis bowl wey no easy to see for any where, after 20 minutes of serious bidding from person wey use phone to price, and one person wey dey inside di room.

Di small bowl dey measure about 13cm (5in) across and get blue-green colour.

Di person wey buy am no want make dey call im name for everybody to know who im be.

Di pricing start for around $10.2m, and di person wey offer di highest money to buy am na from among those wey use phone take bid.

Image copyright EPA Image example Di original plan wey make dem design di bowl na to use am dey wash brush.

Sotheby oga for Chinese Art, Nicolas Chow, call di bowl "extraordinarily rare".

Di price wey dem sell dis bowl big pass di record before wey dey for Ming Dynasty wine cup, wey dem sell for $36m for 2014 and na one financier Liu Yiqian buy am.