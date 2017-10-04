Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police for outside Mandalay Bay hotel

Stephen Paddock, di man wey carry gun kill 58 people and injure more than 500 for Las Vegas on Sunday, bin put some cameras inside and around di hotel room wey im stay.

Two cameras for di hallway and one for di peephole allow am to see if "law enforcement or security" dey come, police talk.

Police still dey try to know why Paddock wey dey 64 years old, kill people wey dey jolly for one music festival for Mandalay Bay Hotel.

But wetin dem know be say im bin plan di attack well well.

Image copyright Paddock family Image example Old photo of suspected gunman Stephen Paddock

Authorities for Las Vegas bin look di number of people wey die again, come bring am down from 59 to 58, say one of di dead body na di gunman own.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo tell tori people say: "Dis man bin carry am for mind to do dis kain thing. E dey clear say im plan am well well. Di fact say im get di kain guns wey im get for dat room."

"Im use time plan am well well and I sure say im check everything im do."

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill suggest say di attack stop when dem disturb Paddock, wey make am shoot security guard.

Police find 23 guns for Paddock hotel room, plus including guns and explosives for im house. In total, na 47 different guns for three separate location dem recover, officials talk.

Police still dey consider di woman wey dem believe say na im girlfriend, Marilou Danley, as "person of interest". Police add say "dem dey talk".

Danley bin dey for Philippines, but fly comot for di country, according to wetin Philippine migration people talk, and she don land for Los Angeles.