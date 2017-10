Image copyright AFP Image example Ms Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert bin suppose get big position for di new government wey Prime Minister Mark Rutte dey create

Defence minister for Netherlands, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert don resign from office, because two soldiers die, as bin dey train for Mali, for 2016.

Ms Hennis-Plasschaert take her leg comot office, after report call her name out for di serious mistakes wey happen for her ministry.

Di soldiers bin die after mortar grenade carry explode anyhow, when dem dey do target practice. Another soldier bin dey seriously injured because of dis same matter.

Di Dutch Safety Board na im talk say di military bin dey use grenades wey old and dem no dey work well-well; say dem no dey even test di weapons or keep am for safe place.

For their report, dem say dem bin buy di grenade for 2006 with help wey di US Department of Health give dem.

Tori be say di defence ministry no even use their own method to check, try see if di weapons dey safe.

Di soldiers, Kevin Roggeveld, 24, and Henry Hoving, 29, die for Kidal inside di north-west part of Mali for July last year.

Ms Hennis-Plasschaert bin tell di lower house of lawmakers on 4 October say "I dey politically responsible and I go take di responsibility."

No be only her enter di hot water on to dis matter; even di Dutch military commander, General Tom Middendorp also comot office too.

Di both of dem don dey under serious tension because of di soldiers, Kevin Roggeveld, 24, and Henry Hoving, 29, wey die for Kidal, inside di north-west part of Mali for July last year.

Di men bin dey work as part of di United Nations peacekeeping mission for Mali - wey sabi people don call di most dangerous place for world.