Image example Plenty women don camp for different places, begin dey pray for Liberia election

Hundreds of women for Liberia dey refuse to chop; dem dey fast for 15 days, so dat di country elections go happen without any palava.

Di women start dis one on 23 September and dem suppose stop on di 9 October, wey be one day before Liberia general election go happen.

Umaru Fofana wey dey cover dis elections for BBC talk say di women dey camp for di capital of Monrovia, and other public spaces across di country. Dem arrange placards for all dis camp where dem write words like; ''no touch our peace, ''say no to violence'.'

Image example Signs like dis ones full di places where di women camp, to show say peace dey important to dem.

Why dis women dey fast?

Liberia na country wey don see suffer-suffer, because dem don experience two civil war.

Di first one na from 1989 till 1997, wey kill more than 600,000 people,

Di second one wey start for 1999 end for 2003; na more than 250,000 people die on top dis war.

Di country don battle di deadly ebola epidemic - between 2014 and April 2015, na im Ebola kill 4,809 people for di country.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Many people run comot Liberia go seek refuge for other countries during di civil war

Dis go be di first time di country go do election wey go transfer power, after di war for Liberia.

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf na di current president for Liberia and di first democratically-elected female president for Africa.

For dis election, she go hand over after she don serve two terms.

Na twenty candidates dey hustle to replace Ms Johnson-Sirleaf, including Vice-President Joseph Boakai and former footballer George Weah.

Fight-fight don already dey happen between supporters of different presidential candidates, sotay people injure.

Tori be say Liberia women get big hand for how di second civil war end; dem use peaceful protests and demonstrations.

Dis na wetin dem say dem wan do again - but dis time na with fasting.

Dem no want make di election end for fight-fight make Liberia wey still dey recover no ever go back to crisis again.