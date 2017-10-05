Image copyright Getty Images Image example Google believe say their new products go fit allow dem get plenty customers

Google, di American technology company wey dey arrange Internet matter don show with new wireless headphone.

Dem dey call am Pixel Buds and di company people say e go fit translate wetin person dey talk for up to 40 different languages dem.

Di circular earpiece get touch control, na im be say person go fit use hand to change di music wey person dey listen to, answer phone call and even reduce or increase volume.

If person put finger for di right earbud, then di built-in Google Assistant go activate and dat one fit help person find road, do alarm sef, or arrange text message. Di comapny also talk say if person charge di earbuds, e suppose last reach five hours.

Di Google Translate feature dey allow person to get real-time translation of talk-talk between people.

Image copyright Google Image example Di Pixel Buds go work with Android-enabled device dem

For dis one, person go talk inside di earbuds and di person phone speaker go translate wetin di person talk into language wey di person like.

E never sure if Pidgin go dey inside, but for now dis Google Translate go work with 40 languages.

Dis na di first headphone wey di technology company don make and e get rope wey dey connect am together, so dat e go dey behind person head or hang for dia neck.

E go cost $159 wen dem go start to sell am for November.

Di earbuds dey for three colors: black, white, and blue.