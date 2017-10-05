Nobel Prize: Kazuo Ishiguro don win for Literature

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kazuo Ishiguro talk say he bin dey "di footsteps of di greatest authors"

British writer, Kazuo Ishiguro don win di 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature.

Di Swedish Academy praise Ishiguro as writer say "im novels get great emotional force, and e dey uncover di hole wey dey di lie say person get connection with world."

Im popular novels na The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go. Dem turn di books to film wey become very popular too.

E don write reach eight books wey dem translate for more than 40 languages.

When BBC bin first reach am, Ishiguro talk say di Nobel Committee never tell am anything and im no even sure say na true.

E say: "Na big honour, because e mean say I dey di footsteps of di greatest authors wey ever dey alive."

Africans wey don win Nobel Prize

Nobel Prize for Literature: Wole Soyinka for 1986 (Nigeria), Doris Lessing for 2007 (Zimbabwe)

Wole Soyinka for 1986 (Nigeria), Doris Lessing for 2007 (Zimbabwe) Nobel Peace Prize: Nelson Mandela for 1993 (South Africa), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for 2011 (Liberia)

Nelson Mandela for 1993 (South Africa), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for 2011 (Liberia) Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine: Max Theiler for 1951 (South Africa), Sydney Brenner for 2002 (South Africa)

Max Theiler for 1951 (South Africa), Sydney Brenner for 2002 (South Africa) Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Ahmed Hassan Zewail for 1999 (Egypt), Aaron Klug for 1982 (South Africa)

Ahmed Hassan Zewail for 1999 (Egypt), Aaron Klug for 1982 (South Africa) Nobel Prize for Physics: Claude Cohen-Tannoudji for 1997 (Algeria)

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Carey Mulligan bin act for di film version of Ishiguro novel wey be Never Let Me Go

Who be Kazuo Ishiguro?