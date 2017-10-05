Image copyright Noa Jansma/Instagram Image example Di student from Amsaterdam snap selfies with men wey dey ask her for sex for one month

Noa Jansma na student wey don start campaign wey be say she go dey take picture of any man wey call her anyhow, ask her for sex for road.

Di 20-year-old wey dey for Amsterdam, inside Netherlands decide say she go do one-month project on top di matter, wey she name with di hashtag #dearcatcallers.

Jansma talk say wetin she dey endure from men when she dey pass na say dem dey whistle for am, some dey ask for sex, while others dey even stop her for road.

She talk say, she bin no know wetin to do when person do like dat, and dat na why she start to dey ask dem for selfie because she no fit let dem waka pass like say nothing happen.

She no dey tell dem wetin she wan use di picture for, unless dem ask am.

See some of di people wey she don meet for road

Jansma talk say she no post di pictures to shame anybodi, but na make dem for learn say no be compliment to dey do dis kain thing to woman for road.

She also say if di men tell am make she comot di pictures, then she go do am.