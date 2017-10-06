Image copyright AFP Image example Police talk say e be like say di security guard lock di door of di room before im start di fire.

Four children and one teacher don die for Brazil after one security guard light fire on top them.

Im pour fuel for dia body so dem go catch fire fast.

Dis thing happen for one nursery for Janauba inside Minas Gerais state for Brazil.

Di man too kill imself with di same fire before people fit rescue them.

Twenty-five people, most of dem na small pickin wey dey between di age of four and five, na im dem carry go hospital go treat for state capital Belo Horizonte.

Image copyright AFP Image example Relative and people wey dey stay there gather for outside di hospital for Junauba.

Police still dey investigate reason why di security guard wey be 50 years old go attack di nursery school.

But tori people for di country been report say na sack dem sack di security man, Damiao Soares dos Santosafter, after dem find out say im get one health condition.

Na so im come back with certificate from hospital come submit, before im start di fire.

How people don react.

Di mama of one of di pickin wey die talk say she been dey think of how im go comot im pickin carry go another nursery before.

"We dey plan to pack go another place. I wake up early to go drop my son for di nursery and di next time wey I see am, im don already die for hospital". Na so di mother, Jane Kelly da Silva Soares talk.

Di mayor for Janauba don declare seven days of mourning.