Tyrese Gibson dey blame Dwayne Johnson say na im make dem postpone di film

Tyrese Gibson still dey fight Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on top di Fast and Furious 9 film wey never even comot.

Gibson wey be model before im start to dey act film, enter social media to dey attack Dwayne Johnson say na im make dem to shift di date when dem suppose release di ninth part of di movie enter 2020.

Dem suppose release di movie for April 2019 but on October 4, Universal Pictures, di company wey dey produce di movie talk say dem wan move am to April 2020.

Di company never give reason why dem dey shift di date.

But Tyrese dey argue say na because dem make di entire Fast and Furious to dey about Johnson character, Agent Hobbs, na im make dem dey postpone di movie and to wait three years for am no go make sense.

Dis na how Tyrese dey blame Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson say na im make dem shift release date go back

But Universal Pictures don announce say dem go do another film wey na only Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham go dey inside.

Dis movie go enter cinema by July 2019.

Fast and Furius na movie wey don dey since 2001

Fast and Furious na movie series about fast motor wey people dey drive and di dangerous lives wey di people wey dey drive am dey live.

Di first film for di series bin come out for 2001.