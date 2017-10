Ican don win Nobel Peace Prize

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Beatrice Fihn, wey be executive director for di group, talk say di prize bin come as surprise but e show say di work dem dey do dey important

Nobel Peace Prize don enter di hands of di International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ican).

Di Chairperson for di Nobel committee talk say dem give di group di award because of di "original effort wey dem use to get agreement for di ban" on top nuclear weapons.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example ican go collect their medal for one ceremony wey go hold for December

For July, after ican bin give countries stress, 122 countries enter agreement with di United Nations say dem go ban and comot all nuclear weapons.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Nine countries wey e be say dem get nuclear power for world no agree with am, dis na including UK and US.

Ms Reiss-Andersen talk say make di countries wey get nuclear power begin talk about how dem go slowly remove nuclear power.

Ican na di join bodi of hundreds of non-governmental organizations wey don dey work for ten years now. For December, dem go collect $1.1million, medal and diploma for one ceremony.

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bin dey one of di organizations wey dem consider to give di peace prize.