Image copyright Getty Images Image example Harvey Weinstein na person wey dem dey rank say na 'big boy' for Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein wey be big film producer don enter trouble as di company wey im build with im brother don sack am. Dis na as accusation dey come say e don reach thirty years since im dey harass women sexually .

Di Weinstein Company directors talk say "na new information about di bad things wey im do" na im make dem to sack Mr Weinstein "with immediate effect".

Weinstein wey co-found Miramax and Weinstein Company don produce many film wey people like, like Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds, Les Miserables, Kill Bill: Vol. 3 and Lion and The Butler.

Di accusations on top Mr Weinstein, according to di New York Times report, dey come from young women wey bin wan enter film like Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

Dem talk say im bin force dem to dey massage am and watch am when im dey naked. And after all di sexual things wey dem do, e come promise say im go make dem grow for their career.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mr Weinstein get wife, English fashion designer Georgina Chapman and dem get two pickins.

After report bin come out from New York Times about di harassment matter, di 65 year old oga producer bin come out to say sorry and talk say e go waka go leave.

He talk say "di way wey I bin dey act with my colleagues for past don cause plenty plenty pain, and I dey very sorry on top di matter."

After dat, e come talk say di report na lie, when dem say e don settle reach eight women. Na im e come talk say e go carry dem go court.

Im bin form Miramax studio for 1970s with im brother come sell am give Disney and waka again to create Di Weinstein Company from where dem don sack am.