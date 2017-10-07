Image copyright Getty Images Image example Opposition people for Uganda believe say President Museveni dey lie about im age

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni wey never open mouth on top di age limit debate wey dey happen for im country sotay MPs beat demsef like drum don promise say im go talk im own for di matter.

Di debate dey happen because of amendment wey dem wan do to Article 102(b) for di constitution.

If dem amend di bill as dem dey plan, then 73-year-old Museveni for don turn 75 years old when Ugandans go do election for 2021 and e go fit run for another term as president.

Na all dis one dey make plenty people dey protest, and fight; dem feel say di debate na just to allow President Museveni come back again to office.

President Museveni make dis promise when e dey face Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine, one of di lawmakers wey no support make dem increase di age for president for di country.

E say some of di way wey people don dey behave no dey acceptable because e get intimidation and violence inside.

For statement wey dem title 'President Responds to Hon. Kyagulanyi's statement (s),' na im Museveni talk all di things im government dey do to help Uganda.

E also deny say things for Uganda just dey bad dey go; Museveni say Bobi Wine nor dey talk true when e say dat one.

Dis age matter just dey cause palava

Fight-fight don already happen for Uganda parliament because of di age limit wey dem wan change. Di lawmakers carry chair beat demself anyhow sotay for Uganda dem don put new rule say dem no go dey show wetin dey happen for parliament for television.

Na for 2005, di country first do constitutional amendment wey comot di two-term limit for president - na im be say president fit run for three times, and dat na how Museveni continue im waka as president, when e win for February last year.

When tori people bin ask di President how old e be and whether im age dey affect im work, Museveni say make dem go ask doctor for hospital.

If dem pass di amendment for Article 102(b), Museveni go be like other president, including Paul Kagame for Rwanda and Theodore Obiang Nguema for Equatorial Guinea, wey don siddon put for president office sake of say dem no get age limit for dis position for their country dem.