Solar race don start for Australia

  • 8 October 2017

Different teams from all over di world go use solar car do race.

  • Team members dey gather round dia motor as dem dey ready to start di race. ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    Over 30 countries go come from all over di world with dia own solar-powered come do race wey dey always happen every two-two years. Dem go race from Darwin go Adelaide, wey be north to south pass di centre of Australia. Dis na di 30th time wey dem dey do di competition.

  • Di Western Sydney Solar Team car wey dem call 'Unlimited 2.0' dey comot di starting line for Darwin. ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    Na students full di teams wey dey di World Solar Challenge and na di cars wey dem use dia own hand build na im dem dey use

  • Team members dey congratulate di driver after Solveig, di car wey come from Sweden JUsolarteam team pass di test for Darwin. ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    Di people wey dey contest for di race do practise before di race start and then dem go come do small race so dem go know who go dey for which position for di main race

  • Di Punch Powertrain Solar Team car dey comot starting line for Darwin AFP/Getty Images

    Na Belgium's Punch Powertrain enter front position after im reach like 83.4km/h speed.

  • Di DUSC driver, wey be di car wey UK's Durham University Electric Motorsport bring come, don get approval say make im begin race. ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    Competition rules dey very simple. Based on say normal car wey dey use 1000W go fit finish di journey for 50 hours, dem allow solar cars to get 5kW hours standby power (dat na 10%). All di oda power wey di car go use must come from sun or e fit use kinetic power wey di car produce imself. Na so organiser talk am.

  • Blue Sky Solar Racing car Polaris from Canada dey contest for trial for Darwin. ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    When di teams comot Darwin, dem suppose journey as far as dem fit reach everyday until 5pm nack. Dem fit camp for anywhere dem find demself for desert. All di teams suppose bring all di things wey dem go need come.

  • Team members dey check Apollo VIII, di car wey Taiwan's National Kaohsiung University of Applied Sciences bring come ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    Di competition get seven compulsory checkpoints for di race

  • ITU Solar Car team vehicle B.O.W. wey come from ISTANBUL for Turkey dey comot for di starting line for Darwin. ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    For di checkpoints, na only small-small maintenance dem allow, like to correct tyre pressures and clean dirty comot motor body.

  • Solar cars and team members dem dey pose for foto for Darwin. ALLSPORT/Getty Images

    Di teams wey enter di competition go jam head contest for three categories, dat na di challenger class, di cruiser class and di adventure class. Di wey fast pass, carry dust put for others face, suppose reach Adelaide for South Australia by Thursday.