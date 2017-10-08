Solar race don start for Australia
Different teams from all over di world go use solar car do race.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Over 30 countries go come from all over di world with dia own solar-powered come do race wey dey always happen every two-two years. Dem go race from Darwin go Adelaide, wey be north to south pass di centre of Australia. Dis na di 30th time wey dem dey do di competition.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Na students full di teams wey dey di World Solar Challenge and na di cars wey dem use dia own hand build na im dem dey use
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Di people wey dey contest for di race do practise before di race start and then dem go come do small race so dem go know who go dey for which position for di main race
-
AFP/Getty Images
Na Belgium's Punch Powertrain enter front position after im reach like 83.4km/h speed.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Competition rules dey very simple. Based on say normal car wey dey use 1000W go fit finish di journey for 50 hours, dem allow solar cars to get 5kW hours standby power (dat na 10%). All di oda power wey di car go use must come from sun or e fit use kinetic power wey di car produce imself. Na so organiser talk am.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
When di teams comot Darwin, dem suppose journey as far as dem fit reach everyday until 5pm nack. Dem fit camp for anywhere dem find demself for desert. All di teams suppose bring all di things wey dem go need come.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Di competition get seven compulsory checkpoints for di race
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
For di checkpoints, na only small-small maintenance dem allow, like to correct tyre pressures and clean dirty comot motor body.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Di teams wey enter di competition go jam head contest for three categories, dat na di challenger class, di cruiser class and di adventure class. Di wey fast pass, carry dust put for others face, suppose reach Adelaide for South Australia by Thursday.
