One worker for di national park for southern India don die after two young white tigers wey im dey take care of attack am.

Officials for di Bannerghatta Biological Park say di worker, wey be 40-years-old, dey try direct di tigers go where dem dey sleep when dem attack am.

Dem say di tigers get chance do am because im no lock one of di gates wey dem dey stay well-well.

White tigers no too common for south and east Asia again.

Dem get dia white colour because of gene wey dey reduce for dia body.

Di park worker na new staff wey start work just over one week ago.

Im relatives don carry vex go protests for di park, say dem want make di park management pay dem compensation because di way di man die na di park fault.