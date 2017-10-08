Image copyright Reuters Image example For di August rally wey dis foto show, demonsrators carry torch march go General Lee statue

White nationalist protesters don carry demself go back Charlottesville for United States, two months after fight for dia kill one woman.

Di mayor say e dey shameful say "di neo-Nazi cowards" don show face again for di statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Na far-right person, Richard Spencer organise di rally.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mr Spencer (wey Police dey hold for dis foto) video di whole protest live for internet

Im post video for internet and for inside di video, you go hear protesters dey shout "You no go replace us" and "We dey come back".

Di General Lee statue na di same place where dem do di "Unite di Right" rally for August, as people gather to protest say dem no want make dem remove di statue.

32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, wey join other people to protest against di white nationalist, die for dia after one man drive car enter where people dey.