Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pence say him no fit tolerate any kain disrespect to di national anthem.

US vice-president Mike Pence use vex waka comot from one football game on Sunday unto say some of di players kneel down as dem dey recite di country national anthem.

Di players kneel down as form of protest wey start last year against di way dem dey treat people wey be minorities for di country.

Pence bin attend di football game wey happen for im home state for Indiana between Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers for di National Football League.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di NFL players kneel down recite anthem to protest racial discrimination for di country.

As di national anthem begin play before dem start di game, some players for 49ers come kneel down with some Colts players.

Di players lock dia hands together come still wear black T-shirt wey dem write "We will" for di front and "Stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity" for di back.

Inside statement wey Pence release through White House, im say "I comot from today Colts game because me and President Trump no go regard any event wey no respect soldiers, our flag or our National Anthem."

Image copyright Vice President Pence/Twitter

E no tey wey President Donald Trump enter twitter to support im vice.

Image copyright Donald Trump/Twitter

Some people no gree buy dis show of "national honour" wey Pence display.

Dem feel say na just publicity stunt wey Trump order. Critics begin wonder whether Pence go di game just to do dis kain display.

San Francisco 49ers player Eric Reid tell tori people say di whole thing just be am like "PR stunt".

White House say di vice-president bin attend di game to go honour former Colts player Peyton Manning wey suppose retire dat Sunday.

Pence team Indianapolis bin win San Francisco for di game with 26-23.