Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image example Some Catalans wey want make dem comot from Spain dey disappointed say leader Carles Puigdemont only sign independence declaration on Tuesday

Spain don take di first move to activate Article 155 wey go suspend Catalonia autonomy.

Article 155 of di Spanish constitution go allow Spanish government put hand inside di administration and running of Catalonia. Dis na extreme measure wey dem never use before.

Spain prime minister Mariano Rajoy ask Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to confirm whether im declare independence or not.

Im say Mr Puigdemont dey cause ''deliberate confusion'' and im want make everything dey clear.

Image copyright Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images Image example Spain Prime Minister talk say Catalan leader dey cause confusion

Spain don dey palava since dem do di referendum for Catalonia on 1 October.

On Tuesday Mr Puigdemont sign declaration of independence, but no implement am to allow di two parties to negotiate.

Im say di people mind na to break away but im want make di tension wey dey around di issue calm down.

But Spain no dey interested in negotiating.

E no really dey clear how things go end for now especially since Spain never use Article 155 before.