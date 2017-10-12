Image copyright Getty Images

Di Boy Scouts of America (BSA) don talk say dem go start to dey allow girls join di club.

Dem say girls fit join when dem yound and even graduate for senior rank Eagle Scout like boys dem.

Dis one come after di ogas do board of directors meeting on Wednesday.

BSA chief executive Michael Surbaugh say di organization feel say dem suppose change how dem dey do things so that dem go help families wey dey find better thing for dia pickin dem.

Image copyright Getty Images

Dem announce di decision as di world dey celebrate International Day of di Girl.

But di decision don scatter some people mind for internet.

Girl Scouts even chook mouth put, plus including di eldest son of US President Donald Trump.

Skip Twitter post by @ziadtheactivist Trolls must be mad, so this is definitely a reason to celebrate.



A big, bold, and beautiful step towards progress.https://t.co/m9V976MOCj — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) October 11, 2017

Dis decision to add girls join Boy Scouts go start for 2019.

Dem go start to allow parents to register for dia Cub Scout programmes from 2018.

Early dis year, Girl Scout president, Kathy Hopinkah Hannah write letter send to Boy Scouts people dem say dem dey use style recruit girls and that one don cause make di number of girls wey dey Girl Scouts reduce.

I am an Eagle Scout



Only boys should be in Boy Scouts



Only girls should be in Girl Scouts



Don't change things that work — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 11, 2017

A secondary benefit of this is boys working alongside girls, being led by them, being taught to respect their expertise, etc.#BoyScouts — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 11, 2017

The BSA say di number of members wey dem get reach 2.3million.