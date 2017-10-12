US wan comot from UNESCO

Image copyright MOHAMED EL-SHAHED Image example Di Pyramids for Egypt na one of UNESCO world heritage site

Di United States say dem dey comot from UNESCO, wey be di United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization.

US accuse UNESCO say dem dey behave one kain towards Israel. Dem call am- "anti-Israel bias."

Na tori people Associated Press talk say US officials confirm dis one to dem on Thursday, but dem no fit mention anybody name.

Dis one wey US wan comot go affect di organization wey no too get money.

You go don hear UNESCO for dia World Heritage program to protect cultural sites and traditions around di world.

Dem dey also work to improve education for girls for poor countries and also dey do work for science.

Dis no be di first time wey U.S. dey comot from UNESCO. For 1980s dem bin comot because Washington say UNESCO no dey do well and say dem dey do politics, but US rejoin for 2003.