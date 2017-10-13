Africa week for pictures: 6 - 12 October

  • 13 October 2017

Some of di best photos from all over Africa and about Africans dem dis week.

Somali children dive, play and swim in front of the ruins of an old building on the coastal district of Hamarweyne, in Mogadishu on Friday. Image copyright AFP

Somali boys dey dive, play and swim Friday, for front of one old building inside Hamarweyne, wey dey di capital Mogadishu.

A man in a traditional costume performs ahead of the Rugby test match between South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) at Newlands Rugby stadium on October 7, 2017 in Cape Town. / AF Image copyright AFP

For Cape Town, South Africa, one man wey wear traditional costume dey perform before rugby match between di Springboks and New Zealand dem team wey be All Blacks on Saturday.

A picture taken on October 8, 2017 in Accra shows burnt vehicles on the site where a gas tanker caught fire, triggering explosions at two fuel stations on the evening of October 7, 2017. At least three people were killed and dozens injured after a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in Ghana"s capital, Accra, triggering explosions at two fuel stations, emergency services said on October 8, 2017. / A Image copyright AFP

After big fire on Saturday na im dis one show; truck wey dey carry natural gas catch fire inside Ghana capital wey be Accra, people die inside di explosion wey follow.

Models presents creations by Ivorian designer Miss Zahui during the Afrik Fashion Show in Abidjan 07/10/2017 Image copyright EPA

Models dey wear clothes from Ivory Coast designer Miss Zahui, for di Afrik Fashion Show for Abidjan on Saturday.

A model shows off a creation by Angolan fashion designer Nadir Tati on Sunday during her show at Lisbon Fashion Week in Lisbon Image copyright EPA

Another continent, another show. Dis time na Lisbon, where dis outfit by Angolan fashion designer Nadir Tati enter di catwalk during Fashion Week on Sunday.

Women watch Egypt play Congo in a 2018 World Cup Qualifier in Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt - 08/10/2018 Image copyright Reuters

Na so people pack eye for di 2018 World Cup qualification match between Egypt and Congo Brazzaville wey happen inside di Borg El Arab Stadium for Alexandria on Sunday...

Egyptian men watch their natiional team play Congo Brazzaville on a big TV screen Image copyright EPA

As Egyptians' happy well-well, dem win 2-1, meaning say dem go reach di finals for di first time in nearly twenty years.

Morocco Mohamed el-Morabity, pours water on his face as he runs to win the first edition of the Ultra Mirage El Djerid marathon in the desert near the southwestern Tunisian city of Tozeur on October 7, 2017. The Ultra Mirage El Djerid marathon is a 100 kilometres ultra marathon across the largest salt pan of the Sahara Desert. Image copyright AFP

Some athletes spend dia weekend dey run 100km inside deserts for Tunisia. Morocco runner Mohamed el-Morabity, wey win, dey cool im bodi for here.

Supporters of Georgia Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change party listen for results from Liberia's presidential and general elections on the radio Image copyright EPA

One day after Tuesday election for Liberia, supporters of George Weah and im Coalition for Democratic Change party pack ear for radio to try find out who dia new president go be.

Riot policemen stand guard as supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition protest in Nairobi, Kenya 11/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

Riot policemen stand dey guard everywhere, as supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) begin do protest for Nairobi on Wednesday...

Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta are dispersed along a street in Nairobi, Kenya 11/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

....and security dey also put eye for those wey support Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta, too.

A man walks past a huge graffiti artwork depicting elephants in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 October 2017. The artwork by "Falko" is part of the newly formed graffiti tours that take people through the streets of the city to introduce them to the graffiti and who painted them. Image copyright EPA

Dis big work for central Johannesburg by graffiti artist "Falko," na im dem snap on Wednesday; na part of new tours wey dey show people di city and dey let dem know about Falko.

Ballet dancers from the Joburg Ballet prepare backstage to enter the show during the final rehearsal for Snow White-The Ballet, Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 October 2017. Image copyright EPA

Still on top arts matter for South Africa, dancers with di Johannesburg Ballet bin prepare on Thursday to enter stage, during dia final rehearsal for Snow White-The Ballet.

