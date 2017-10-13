Some of di best photos from all over Africa and about Africans dem dis week.

Image copyright AFP

Somali boys dey dive, play and swim Friday, for front of one old building inside Hamarweyne, wey dey di capital Mogadishu.

Image copyright AFP

For Cape Town, South Africa, one man wey wear traditional costume dey perform before rugby match between di Springboks and New Zealand dem team wey be All Blacks on Saturday.

Image copyright AFP

After big fire on Saturday na im dis one show; truck wey dey carry natural gas catch fire inside Ghana capital wey be Accra, people die inside di explosion wey follow.

Image copyright EPA

Models dey wear clothes from Ivory Coast designer Miss Zahui, for di Afrik Fashion Show for Abidjan on Saturday.

Image copyright EPA

Another continent, another show. Dis time na Lisbon, where dis outfit by Angolan fashion designer Nadir Tati enter di catwalk during Fashion Week on Sunday.

Image copyright Reuters

Na so people pack eye for di 2018 World Cup qualification match between Egypt and Congo Brazzaville wey happen inside di Borg El Arab Stadium for Alexandria on Sunday...

Image copyright EPA

As Egyptians' happy well-well, dem win 2-1, meaning say dem go reach di finals for di first time in nearly twenty years.

Image copyright AFP

Some athletes spend dia weekend dey run 100km inside deserts for Tunisia. Morocco runner Mohamed el-Morabity, wey win, dey cool im bodi for here.

Image copyright EPA

One day after Tuesday election for Liberia, supporters of George Weah and im Coalition for Democratic Change party pack ear for radio to try find out who dia new president go be.

Image copyright Reuters

Riot policemen stand dey guard everywhere, as supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) begin do protest for Nairobi on Wednesday...

Image copyright Reuters

....and security dey also put eye for those wey support Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta, too.

Image copyright EPA

Dis big work for central Johannesburg by graffiti artist "Falko," na im dem snap on Wednesday; na part of new tours wey dey show people di city and dey let dem know about Falko.

Image copyright EPA

Still on top arts matter for South Africa, dancers with di Johannesburg Ballet bin prepare on Thursday to enter stage, during dia final rehearsal for Snow White-The Ballet.

Dis photos dem come from AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters