Image copyright Reuters Image example Wetin remain of di plane dey near di shore, and people fit take eye see am

One cargo plane wey bin waka from Abidjan airport don crash enter sea near Ivory Coast.

Tori be say at least four people don die, and six more others dey injured.

Police say na 10 people bin dey inside di plane. "Di aircraft no fit land, and na so e fall enter di water... Firefighters wey dey quench fire and security forces dey di area," na wetin police commissioner Charlemagne Bleu talk.

French military sources say some citizens from France dey among those wey injure.

One person wey dey for where di thing dey happen tell Reuters news agency say e be like na four people don lost their life.

Wetin remain of di plane wey bin dey carry plenty load, don wash near beach.

People still run come help di people wey bin dey inside di plane, to carry those wey survive di accident.

Di plane bin dey carry things for di French army; dis na wetin security sources tell one local news site wey be Koaci.

Dem say di thing crash as e dey fly for heavy rain, fall from sky, near Port-Bouët.

Rescue workers dem don comot two dead bodi from di plane, while dem fit see two others inside di plane, na wetin Reuters dem talk.

Tori from other corners dey say e be like some members of di crew survive.

Di Abidjan, airport dey very busy, as plenty people dey use am take travel and transport different things.

Di French military dey also use dis airport; dem get one logistics base there, wey dem dey use take support di anti-terrorist operation wey different countries dey run for West Africa Sahel region.