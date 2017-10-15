Image copyright Getty Images

"I be Sansa Stark of Winterfell. Dis na my house. And I no dey fear you."

Dis one no be Game of Thrones tori, England actress Sophie Turner wey dey act for di HBO series plus other film like X-Men: Apocalypse don dey engaged to her musician boyfriend Joe Jonas.

Dis no be dem say-dem say, di actress enter her Instagram share picture with one small tori, "I say yes."

Rumour don dey since say 21-year-old Turner and 28- year-old Joe Jonas wey be American singer plus actor don engage since but na dating dem bin dey do since 2016.

Even Jonas sef enter im own Instagram account to share picture of dia engagement ring with im own small tori say "She say yes."

Jonas brother, Kevin Jonas wey already don marry, join inside di jolliment as he comment "Yeah" for im brother Instagram