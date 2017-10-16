Image copyright Marvel Studios Image example Di film dey follow di events wey happen for Captain America: Civil War, wey T'Challa papa die

Marvel Studios, di American company wey do films like X-Men, Deadpool, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange and Logan don release new trailer for di movie, Black Panther.

Di new trailer show for internet today plus extra picture wey dey show part of di film.

Di movie wey be among di first wey na only black actors full for inside superhero film, go get American actor Chadwick Boseman act as T'Challa, di hero and king of Wakanda - African nation wey get plenty technology for di film.

The new trailer show extra tori about how T'Challa go become king plus im plan to defend Wakanda.

Other people wey go show face for dia be Kenya actress Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan wey dey act as di boss.

Image copyright Marvel Studios Image example Michael B. Jordan go be di oga bad guy for di film

Di first teaser for di film comot for June but dis latest tori dey show as Black Panther dey handle di people wey no wan support am - im go fight Erik Killmonger.

As e be so, di new teaser don get pass 400,000 views for Youtube.

Black Panther suppose show for US cinema from February 2018.