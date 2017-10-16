Di popular British musician carry di tori put on top Instagram after im break im right arm because one car jam am as e dey ride im bicycle for London.

Dis accident fit affect some of di show wey im dey plan to do.

NRK P3

Di singer and songwriter post picture wey show as dem bandage im hand.

Im write say: "I get small bicycle accident and as I dey now, I dey wait for some medical advice, wey fit affect some of my shows wey suppose come up. Abeg make una wait for more tori."

Ed Sheeran get di biggest-selling album of di year.

Di 26-year-old been dey rest but suppose to resume very soon for di show wey im wan go do for Taipei next week.

E get like 14 dates wey dem don plan for dis year, including concerts wey im go do for Japan, South Korea and Thailand, before im go start di Australia tour for March 2018.

Di tour na to support im third album, 'Divide', wey sell well- well, and wey im release early dis year. Some of im popular songs na Thinking Out Loud, Sing and Shape of You.

Ed Sheeran get like 14 dates wen dem don schedule dis year.

Sheeran dey always sing alone for concert with only im guitar and loop pedal. As di pop star don break im right arm, e fit make am difficult.